Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Position Cut by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 74.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,991 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 124.6% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP opened at $48.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%.

TAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

