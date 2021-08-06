Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Raised by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 633.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,549,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,636 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Mondelez International by 32.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,414 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 15.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,706 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $66,449,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 291.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $61.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.30.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

