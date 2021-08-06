MonetaryUnit (MUE) Market Cap Achieves $1.27 Million

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 18.5% against the dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $2,296.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00108232 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 215.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 229,330,377 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

