Moneytoken (IMT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.26 Million

Moneytoken (CURRENCY:IMT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 5th. One Moneytoken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Moneytoken has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. Moneytoken has a market cap of $1.26 million and $34,354.00 worth of Moneytoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00057996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00017336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.60 or 0.00898437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00098669 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00042442 BTC.

Moneytoken Profile

Moneytoken (CRYPTO:IMT) is a coin. Moneytoken’s total supply is 19,155,705,310 coins and its circulating supply is 11,369,423,186 coins. The official website for Moneytoken is moneytoken.com . Moneytoken’s official Twitter account is @MoneyToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Moneytoken is medium.com/@moneytoken . The Reddit community for Moneytoken is https://reddit.com/r/MoneyToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneyToken is a blockchain-based financial lending platform that allows the participants to hold onto their cryptocurrency and spend cash at the same time. The MoneyToken platform offers the participants the option to take out a loan using their cryptocurrency asset, in exchange, they receive a loan amount in a stable currency. To complete the agreement the user needs to pay back the loan to receive the digital asset back. The IMT Token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 utility token used as a deposit method, discount on the platform fees and provides the opportunity to become a creditor. “

Buying and Selling Moneytoken

