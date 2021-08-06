Monitronics International (OTCMKTS:SCTY) Trading Down 4.6%

Monitronics International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCTY) dropped 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.25. Approximately 2,859 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 6,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

About Monitronics International (OTCMKTS:SCTY)

Monitronics International, Inc, doing business as Brinks Home Security, provides security alarm monitoring and related services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.

