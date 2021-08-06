Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires 10,282 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,196 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,282 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.96.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,371,258. The stock has a market cap of $471.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.63.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.