Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires Shares of 21,496 Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,496 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen cut Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.53.

Shares of TEAM stock traded down $8.63 on Friday, reaching $333.80. 24,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,996. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.40. The stock has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 403.23 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $160.01 and a twelve month high of $349.50.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

