Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Boosts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for 1.3% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $16,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 844.4% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.51. 230,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,313,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $46.60 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.43.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,311. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

