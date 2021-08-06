Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Buys 3,620 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 40.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $8,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.20.

IDXX stock traded down $29.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $676.27. The company had a trading volume of 8,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,590. The stock has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $347.54 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $632.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total transaction of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,190,437.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,424 shares of company stock worth $35,969,951. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

