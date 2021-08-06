Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock opened at $386.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $387.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.68.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

MCO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.55.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,302 shares of company stock worth $2,432,497. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

