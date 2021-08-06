Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 563,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Moody’s worth $204,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.55.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $386.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,795. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $362.68. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $253.17 and a one year high of $387.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total transaction of $759,061.80. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,302 shares of company stock worth $2,432,497 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

