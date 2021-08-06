Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 96.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,116,671 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of GameStop worth $30,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in GameStop by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in GameStop by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GME shares. Wedbush increased their target price on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $51.86.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $153.44 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $483.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.31 and a beta of -2.17.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other GameStop news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,568.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

