Morgan Stanley Increases Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $75.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LNC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.14.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

LNC traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.69. 22,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,654. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $71.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Lincoln National by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.