Morgan Stanley Purchases 57,335 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,335 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 7.97% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $32,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF stock opened at $89.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.66. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $97.65.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

