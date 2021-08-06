Morpheus Labs (MITX) Price Up 9% This Week

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.0472 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $20.09 million and $3.33 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00058663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00017331 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.67 or 0.00912215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00099066 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00042936 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Coin Profile

MITX is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 718,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 425,964,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.