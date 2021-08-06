Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

MORF stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. Morphic has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.22). Morphic had a negative net margin of 116.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morphic will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amir Nashat sold 232,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $10,569,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,565,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,716,190.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 3,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $229,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,321 shares of company stock valued at $12,091,493 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MORF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Morphic by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Morphic by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Morphic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

