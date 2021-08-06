Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Purchases 700 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,247 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 2.2% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 78.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Intel by 17.6% in the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Intel by 2,908.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Intel by 8.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Intel by 25.8% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on INTC shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $54.04. The company had a trading volume of 214,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,147,318. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.