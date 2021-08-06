Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) versus Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) and Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.2% of Pretium Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Pretium Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds -99.49% -14.33% -3.48% Pretium Resources -2.85% 18.84% 11.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and Pretium Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds 1 0 0 0 1.00 Pretium Resources 0 3 4 0 2.57

Mountain Province Diamonds presently has a consensus price target of $0.10, suggesting a potential downside of 73.83%. Pretium Resources has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 67.39%. Given Pretium Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pretium Resources is more favorable than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Pretium Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds $169.46 million 0.47 -$196.65 million N/A N/A Pretium Resources $617.59 million 2.82 -$38.44 million $0.95 9.75

Pretium Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Volatility and Risk

Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pretium Resources has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pretium Resources beats Mountain Province Diamonds on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. engages in the exploration, mining and marketing of rough diamonds. It focuses on the operation of Gahcho Kue and Kennady North assets. The company was founded by Paul Shatzko on December 2, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

