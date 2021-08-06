MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.60 Million

Brokerages predict that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will post $57.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $56.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.92 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year sales of $229.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $222.36 million to $239.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $399.72 million, with estimates ranging from $320.86 million to $470.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.51 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MP shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.28.

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,251.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,409,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 18.4% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 49,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter worth $7,765,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter worth $6,144,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MP opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.44. The company has a current ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MP Materials has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.32 and a beta of 4.94.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

