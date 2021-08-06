MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.760-$3.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MS&AD Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Get MS&AD Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of MSADY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.58. 6,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,536. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $16.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.52.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that MS&AD Insurance Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.