M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Brokerages expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to post sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the lowest is $1.45 billion. M&T Bank also posted sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year sales of $6.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $7.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTB. Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.76.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTB opened at $134.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.19. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $88.48 and a 52 week high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

