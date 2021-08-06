MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

MTUAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Oddo Bhf raised MTU Aero Engines from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at $124.32 on Monday. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of $77.92 and a 52-week high of $134.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.55. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 93.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

