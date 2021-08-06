MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2021

HSBC cut shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

MTUAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Oddo Bhf raised MTU Aero Engines from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at $124.32 on Monday. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of $77.92 and a 52-week high of $134.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.55. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 93.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.