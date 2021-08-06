Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Announces Earnings Results

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The business had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $25.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.77. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 3.24.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $203,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $91,167.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,566 shares of company stock valued at $775,162 in the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.