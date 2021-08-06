Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Shares Gap Up to $1.16

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.16, but opened at $1.29. Nabriva Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 29,319 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NBRV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $587.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.93% and a negative return on equity of 81.28%. The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics plc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

