Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Position Raised by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Napco Security Technologies worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 153.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 920,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,063,000 after purchasing an additional 556,869 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,183,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 26.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $35.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.90. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $650.91 million, a PE ratio of 80.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.35 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 3,125 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $102,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,520,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 30,830 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $996,733.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,442,657.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,955 shares of company stock worth $2,054,856 in the last three months. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

