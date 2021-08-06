National Bank Financial Boosts Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$46.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial to C$46.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capital Power’s FY2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CPX. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Capital Power in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$44.68.

TSE CPX opened at C$42.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$28.14 and a 1-year high of C$42.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Capital Power’s payout ratio is currently 119.60%.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$826,708.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$924,218.21. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total value of C$75,659.23.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

