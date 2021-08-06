National Bank Financial Cuts TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$66.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a C$66.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$61.28 price target on TC Energy in a report on Monday, July 26th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$63.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. CSFB increased their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$74.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$68.55.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TSE TRP opened at C$60.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$62.30. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$50.61 and a 1-year high of C$66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.4499996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 1,961 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.32, for a total value of C$132,014.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,139 shares in the company, valued at C$278,637.48. Also, Director James Eckert bought 1,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$64.24 per share, with a total value of C$105,542.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$313,095.04. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,900 shares of company stock valued at $198,319.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.