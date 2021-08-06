National Bank Financial Increases ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Price Target to C$45.00

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

ACLLF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ATCO from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ATCO currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.40.

ACLLF stock opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. ATCO has a one year low of $28.04 and a one year high of $37.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.83.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

