National Bank Financial Trims Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Target Price to C$34.00

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PARXF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Parex Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.58.

Shares of PARXF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.61. 19,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,834. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12. Parex Resources has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $20.25.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

