National Bank Financial Weighs in on Dream Industrial REIT’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Dream Industrial REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of C$8.08 and a 12 month high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$65.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$63.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

