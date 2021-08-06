National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

National Bank has raised its dividend payment by 135.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE NBHC traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,994. National Bank has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.02.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 31.22%. Equities analysts forecast that National Bank will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

