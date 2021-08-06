National Bankshares Boosts Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$36.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KEY. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Keyera from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Keyera to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a report on Monday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.29.

TSE KEY traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$32.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$33.01. The firm has a market cap of C$7.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.79. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$18.04 and a 52 week high of C$35.75.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.8939824 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$438,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,565 shares in the company, valued at C$6,071,210.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

