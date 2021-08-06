National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Down 8.3% After Earnings Miss

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $12.02 and last traded at $12.02. 12,587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 272,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.01%.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

NESR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 829,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,817,000 after purchasing an additional 289,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.93.

About National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.