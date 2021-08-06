National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.65 Million

Equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will announce $176.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $179.54 million and the lowest is $170.41 million. National Retail Properties reported sales of $157.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year sales of $707.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $676.73 million to $718.06 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $738.77 million, with estimates ranging from $718.29 million to $757.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

NNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

NYSE NNN traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $48.40. 27,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,528. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.14. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 8.09. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 84.46%.

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 296,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,068,000 after acquiring an additional 33,931 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 129,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 26,522 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 29,123 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 280,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 114,698 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

