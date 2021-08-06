NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NWG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NatWest Group to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 273.75 ($3.58).

Shares of NWG opened at GBX 210.50 ($2.75) on Monday. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 204.05. The firm has a market cap of £24.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.20%.

In other news, insider Katie Murray bought 95,082 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 95,301 shares of company stock worth $289,397.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

