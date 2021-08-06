NCR Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for NCR in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NCR’s FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NCR. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $39.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. NCR has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in NCR by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in NCR by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in NCR by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in NCR by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in NCR by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other NCR news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at $12,277,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.