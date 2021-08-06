NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will report $1.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.98 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.96 billion. NCR posted sales of $1.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full year sales of $7.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.74 billion to $7.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.

NCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NCR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

In related news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in NCR by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCR opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.60 and a beta of 1.76. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

