Needham & Company LLC Lowers Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target to $120.00

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $88.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 2.60. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $62.72 and a 12 month high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardlytics news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.28, for a total value of $55,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,365.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 5,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $494,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,195.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,234 shares of company stock worth $3,410,485 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,890,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,866,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,781,000 after acquiring an additional 415,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,399,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,221,000 after purchasing an additional 350,590 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,436,000 after purchasing an additional 211,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

