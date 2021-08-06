Needham & Company LLC Lowers Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Price Target to $11.00

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 55.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CLNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE remained flat at $$7.07 during trading on Friday. 58,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,843,085. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.22. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.67 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Vreeland sold 171,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $1,989,695.29. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 37,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $297,325.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,324,439 shares of company stock worth $32,572,853 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 788,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 38.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

