Needham & Company LLC Raises Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $67.50

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $67.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $61.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $62.71. The firm has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.44.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,100 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

