Needham & Company LLC Raises Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $67.50

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $67.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.
NASDAQ MRVL opened at $61.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $62.71. The firm has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.44.
In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,100 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.
About Marvell Technology
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.
Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.