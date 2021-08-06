Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Benchmark Electronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Sidoti raised Benchmark Electronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

NYSE:BHE opened at $26.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.99. The company has a market cap of $934.44 million, a P/E ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Benchmark Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 1.38%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 69.47%.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $47,466.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5,505.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 38.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.