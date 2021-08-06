Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LYFT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $52.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.31. Lyft has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 65.35% and a negative return on equity of 75.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lyft will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $242,717.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 15.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 643,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,686,000 after purchasing an additional 86,710 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,382,188 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $87,242,000 after acquiring an additional 116,830 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth about $38,134,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Lyft by 7.7% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 156,208 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,869,000 after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 574.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,138 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 18,003 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

