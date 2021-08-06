Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) had its price target reduced by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $20.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.68. 356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,360. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $26.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.46.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $154,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 288,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,581,001.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $35,081.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 207,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,058.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,401 shares of company stock worth $1,419,508 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 195.2% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

