NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Down 5.2%

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)’s share price was down 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $45.21 and last traded at $45.21. Approximately 1,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 833,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on NEO shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.05.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 13.91 and a quick ratio of 13.60. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -596.38 and a beta of 0.68.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $6,835,199.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,232.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $859,631.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,523.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,568 shares of company stock worth $12,828,875 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 516.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 641.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

