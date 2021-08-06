NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) COO Sells $210,525.00 in Stock

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $210,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,420.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $197,625.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $31.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 81.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.75.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.44%. Research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in NetScout Systems by 70.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in NetScout Systems by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in NetScout Systems by 22.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 51,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in NetScout Systems by 12.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

