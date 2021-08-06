Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Lowered to “Market Perform” at William Blair

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nevro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

Get Nevro alerts:

NVRO stock traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.10. 11,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,687. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Nevro has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $188.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.81.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Nevro by 414.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 26,506 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nevro by 231.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,389,000 after acquiring an additional 52,022 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Nevro by 25.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.