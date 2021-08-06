Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Truist Securities

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target trimmed by Truist Securities from $205.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nevro from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nevro from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of Nevro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Nevro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.17.

Nevro stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.09. The stock had a trading volume of 11,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,687. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.81. Nevro has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Nevro by 414.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 26,506 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nevro by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 52,022 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Nevro by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

