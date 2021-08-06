Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Nevro updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE NVRO traded down $32.81 on Thursday, hitting $115.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,284,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,687. Nevro has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $188.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.95 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.81.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVRO. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.17.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

