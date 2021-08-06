New Fortress Energy Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

New Fortress Energy has a dividend payout ratio of -38.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect New Fortress Energy to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

NFE stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.65. 3,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,444. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.70.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. The business had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFE shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays cut their target price on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director John J. Mack bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.88 per share, with a total value of $957,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,103,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,988,158.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 14,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $602,546.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,003,952 shares of company stock worth $41,634,165 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

