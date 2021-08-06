New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.72 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The business’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.70. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $65.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is -72.73%.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director John J. Mack acquired 24,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.88 per share, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,103,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,988,158.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 242,671 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $10,417,866.03. Insiders sold 1,003,952 shares of company stock valued at $41,634,165 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFE shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.55.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

